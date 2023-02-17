5 Must-Watch Romantic Web Series To Enjoy This Weekend

We are in the middle of the season of love. Valentine’s week has just passed by and people are finding any good excuse to spend some quality time with their loved ones. And what better way to have an enjoyable weekend than to spend some quality binge time with the ones you love?

Here are a few romantic web series that you must watch this weekend in order to have a love-filled time with the ones you love:

‘Flames’

‘Flames’ is an Amazon Prime Video series that explores the theme of college romance. The show revolves around the lives of young students in a college setting and their experiences with love, heartbreak, and friendship. The series is a must-watch for those looking for a romantic show to watch in this season of love. The show captures the essence of young love, and viewers can relate to the characters and their emotions. With relatable and engaging storylines, ‘Flames’ is an entertaining watch that will keep you hooked from beginning to end.

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

‘Little Things’

‘Little Things’ is a popular Netflix original series that can be a great watch for this season of love. This romantic comedy-drama series follows the daily life of a young couple, Dhruv and Kavya, as they navigate the ups and downs of a long-distance relationship and try to make things work. The series provides a realistic and relatable portrayal of modern relationships, with all their complexities and joys. Whether you're single or in a relationship, ‘Little Things’ is a must-watch series that will make you laugh, smile, and feel good. So why not snuggle up with your special someone and enjoy a relaxing and heart-warming season of love with ‘Little Things’ on Netflix.

Available On: Netflix

‘Made In Heaven’

‘Made In Heaven’ is a critically acclaimed Indian original web series that is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The series explores the intricacies of Indian society and the lives of the rich and the famous, as seen through the eyes of two wedding planners, Tara and Karan. The show is not necessarily a romantic drama, but it does have several love stories intertwined with its overarching narrative, making it an interesting and thought-provoking watch. If you're looking for a unique and insightful series to enjoy this season of love, ‘Made In Heaven’ is definitely worth considering.

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

‘College Romance’

‘College Romance’ is a popular romantic comedy series that is available on Sony Liv. The series is set in a college campus and revolves around the lives of three young friends who navigate the complexities of friendship, love, and relationships while they are in college. The show explores the ups and downs of their love lives as they fall in and out of love and experience the ups and downs of relationships. With relatable characters and a light-hearted take on the college romance genre, ‘College Romance’ is a must-watch for anyone looking for a romantic comedy series to enjoy on Sony Liv.

Available On: Sony Liv

‘Mismatched’

‘Mismatched’ is a romantic comedy series released on Netflix. The series is based on the story of two college students who are paired together for a project and end up discovering love. The two students come from very different backgrounds and personalities, but their relationship starts to blossom over time. The show explores the ups and downs of their relationship, and the challenges they face as they navigate the complexities of love. The series features an ensemble cast of young actors and has received positive reviews for its lighthearted take on the genre and relatable portrayal of millennial relationships.

Available On: Netflix