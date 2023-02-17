Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

5 Must-Watch Romantic Web Series To Enjoy This Weekend

Home Art & Entertainment

5 Must-Watch Romantic Web Series To Enjoy This Weekend

In this season of love, as you begin the weekend, here are a few romantic web series that you can watch to have a lovey-dovey time with your loved ones.

A Still From Flames
A Still From Flames Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2023 11:20 pm

We are in the middle of the season of love. Valentine’s week has just passed by and people are finding any good excuse to spend some quality time with their loved ones. And what better way to have an enjoyable weekend than to spend some quality binge time with the ones you love?

Here are a few romantic web series that you must watch this weekend in order to have a love-filled time with the ones you love:

‘Flames’

‘Flames’ is an Amazon Prime Video series that explores the theme of college romance. The show revolves around the lives of young students in a college setting and their experiences with love, heartbreak, and friendship. The series is a must-watch for those looking for a romantic show to watch in this season of love. The show captures the essence of young love, and viewers can relate to the characters and their emotions. With relatable and engaging storylines, ‘Flames’ is an entertaining watch that will keep you hooked from beginning to end.

Related stories

Valentine's Day Special: 5 Unconventional Characters That Made Us Fall In Love With Them

Valentine's Day Special: 5 LGBTQ Love Stories That Are A Must Watch

From ‘Little Things’ To ‘Mismatched’, Celebrate Love With These Super Romantic OTT Series On Valentine's Day

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

‘Little Things’

‘Little Things’ is a popular Netflix original series that can be a great watch for this season of love. This romantic comedy-drama series follows the daily life of a young couple, Dhruv and Kavya, as they navigate the ups and downs of a long-distance relationship and try to make things work. The series provides a realistic and relatable portrayal of modern relationships, with all their complexities and joys. Whether you're single or in a relationship, ‘Little Things’ is a must-watch series that will make you laugh, smile, and feel good. So why not snuggle up with your special someone and enjoy a relaxing and heart-warming season of love with ‘Little Things’ on Netflix.

Available On: Netflix

‘Made In Heaven’

‘Made In Heaven’ is a critically acclaimed Indian original web series that is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The series explores the intricacies of Indian society and the lives of the rich and the famous, as seen through the eyes of two wedding planners, Tara and Karan. The show is not necessarily a romantic drama, but it does have several love stories intertwined with its overarching narrative, making it an interesting and thought-provoking watch. If you're looking for a unique and insightful series to enjoy this season of love, ‘Made In Heaven’ is definitely worth considering.

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

‘College Romance’

‘College Romance’ is a popular romantic comedy series that is available on Sony Liv. The series is set in a college campus and revolves around the lives of three young friends who navigate the complexities of friendship, love, and relationships while they are in college. The show explores the ups and downs of their love lives as they fall in and out of love and experience the ups and downs of relationships. With relatable characters and a light-hearted take on the college romance genre, ‘College Romance’ is a must-watch for anyone looking for a romantic comedy series to enjoy on Sony Liv.

Available On: Sony Liv

‘Mismatched’

‘Mismatched’ is a romantic comedy series released on Netflix. The series is based on the story of two college students who are paired together for a project and end up discovering love. The two students come from very different backgrounds and personalities, but their relationship starts to blossom over time. The show explores the ups and downs of their relationship, and the challenges they face as they navigate the complexities of love. The series features an ensemble cast of young actors and has received positive reviews for its lighthearted take on the genre and relatable portrayal of millennial relationships.

Available On: Netflix

Tags

Art & Entertainment Valentine's Day Love Story Romance OTT Web Series Web Shows Love Flames Mismatched College Romance Made In Heaven Little Things
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts