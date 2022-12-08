5 Musical Gems By National Film Award-Winning Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The maverick filmmaker and music composer Sanjay Leela Bhansali has given audiences some most beloved songs that will continue to win accolades generation after generation. He is one of the very few directors who is loved across the globe not only for his cinema but his chartbuster music.

His cinematic spectacles 'Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’ were also huge hits that got him National Film Awards for Best Director and Best Music Director respectively. To date, Bhansali is a recipient of 5 National Film Awards.

Recently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali launched his first-ever music album ‘Sukoon’ which has created a lot of excitement among Bhansali fans and music lovers.

As ‘Sukoon’ creates ripples on social media, let’s have a look at the list of music gems by Bhansali created over the years.

‘Padmaavat’

Bhansali wowed the audiences with class apart music in Padmaavat. Songs like ‘Khalibali ’, ‘ Binte Dil’, ‘Ghoomar’ are very strong music-appealing pieces.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Mr Bhansali's keen love for music has always been reflected positively in the songs he creates. Such is an example of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi's album. The music composer has bound unsaid emotions and has set some memorable tunes.

‘Guzaarish’

The original music by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has always been a driving force for all his songs. Aptly capturing the mood and feel of the film the 'Guzaarish' album has 10 original tracks that are beautifully composed.

‘Bajirao Mastani’

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra’s dance-off ‘Pinga’ song rooted in the Marathi tradition to ‘Deewani Mastani’ is an epic number that has been loved by audiences. The entire soundtrack has 10 songs which have a variety of offerings.

‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela' has been one of the most adored films that have given us the most classic hit songs. From ‘Ram Chahe Leela’, ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’, ‘Tattad Tattad’, ‘Lahu Munh Lag Gaya’ are a cult hit.