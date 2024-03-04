5 Movies And Series Depicting The Impact Of Terrorism On Personal Lives

‘The Kerala Story’ (ZEE5)

‘The Kerala Story’ had a theatrical release last year and recently it premiered on ZEE5. Directed by Sudipto Sen, it depicts the tragic narrative of a group of women from Kerala who are brainwashed and forced to convert to Islam and join the Islamic State. This film explores the phenomenon of religious terrorism and illustrates how thousands of Hindu women from Kerala have been recruited into the Islamic State. It shows the journey of these girls joining the terrorist group ISIS and being imprisoned in Afghanistan. The film starred Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani among others.