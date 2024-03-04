5 Movies And Series Depicting The Impact Of Terrorism On Personal Lives

Indian films and series have always played a powerful tool in showing how terrorism affects people on a personal level. They have some compelling narratives which offer an insight into the resilience and struggles of those affected by terror. There are many such films and series made on the individuals and communities facing the consequences of violence.
‘The Kerala Story’ (ZEE5)
‘The Kerala Story’ had a theatrical release last year and recently it premiered on ZEE5. Directed by Sudipto Sen, it depicts the tragic narrative of a group of women from Kerala who are brainwashed and forced to convert to Islam and join the Islamic State. This film explores the phenomenon of religious terrorism and illustrates how thousands of Hindu women from Kerala have been recruited into the Islamic State. It shows the journey of these girls joining the terrorist group ISIS and being imprisoned in Afghanistan. The film starred Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani among others.
‘The Kashmir Files: Unreported’ (ZEE5)
This documentary series uncovers the lesser-known aspects of the Kashmir conflict, shedding light on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. It highlights the social complexities of the region and how the conflict impacts on the lives of ordinary Kashmiris.
‘Major’ (Netflix)
‘Major’ is a biographical action drama based on the life of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It shows Major Unnikrishnan's heroic efforts as part of the task force to rescue hostages at the Taj Hotel during the terrorist siege. It showcases the sacrifices made by individuals in the fight against terrorism. Adivi Sesh played Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.
‘Mumbai Diaries’ (Amazon Prime Video)
The series is set against the backdrop of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. It shows how the challenges faced by the medical staff and how they are the first responders amid a terrorist crisis. The series depicts the bravery and resilience of healthcare workers as they strive to save lives amidst chaos and danger. It starred Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Satyajeet Dubey, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Natasha Bharadwaj in key roles.
‘Parzania’ (Disney+ Hotstar)
‘Parzania’ is based on true events. It follows the story of a Parsi family searching for their missing son amidst the 2002 Gujarat riots. Amidst the tragedy, an American visitor seeks to understand the underlying causes of the violence, leading to a quest for justice and accountability. This hard-hitting film throws light on communal violence and how terrorism and violence affect personal lives. Naseeruddin Shah, Sarika, Parzan Dastur and Sheeba Chaddha were part of the film.