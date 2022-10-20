5 Massy Entertainers On OTT That Are Sure To Be A Visual Treat This Long Diwali Weekend

After a busy day at work, chilling at home with popcorn and binge-watching an action-packed film will surely be something that would be the need of the hour. Especially when it’s the long Diwali weekend. People are starting to celebrate the festival of lights everywhere, and what’s a festival without watching some of your choicest entertainers on screen!

However, with so much content releasing almost daily, it might be difficult for one to keep track. If you are an ardent fan of binge-watching movies, here’s a list of movies that not only have a mass appeal but they're also entertaining and are a visual treat to watch over this long Diwali weekend:

‘Captain’ [ZEE5]

Starring Arya and Aishwarya Lekshmi, 'Captain' is A team of soldiers, led by a brave army captain, who takes up a dangerous mission to go into a restricted forest area and uncover the mystery behind the unexplainable deaths of previous teams that had visited the site.

‘Babli Bouncer’ [Disney+Hotstar]

One of the most awaited films of the year, the film stars Tamannah Bhatia, Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Bajaj in leading roles. The plot of the film revolves around Babli (Tamannah Bhatia), a female bodybuilder from Haryana who takes up the job of a lady bouncer in Delhi to stand on her feet. Her daily adventures as a lady bouncer and how she juggles her daily life in the metropolis forms the rest of the plot of the film.

‘RRR’ [ZEE5]

Starring Alia Bhatt, NTR Jr, Ram Charan Teja and Ajay Devgan, RRR is a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ [Netflix]

In the official Indian remake of the American classic film 'Forrest Gump', 'Laal Singh Chaddha' stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Mona Singh in leading roles. The plot of the film revolves around Laal Singh(Aamir Khan), a special child who along with the motivation of his mother accomplishes various feats and leads an extraordinary life.

‘Karthikeya 2’ [ZEE5]

The film stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher and Srinivasa Reddy in leading roles. The plot of the film revolves around Karthikeya (Nikhil Siddhartha), a doctor from Hyderabad who while visiting Dwarka realises that he is the incarnation of Uddhava, the protector of Lord Krishna’s anklet. How he can protect the anklet of Lord Krishna from a dangerous cult leader named Abheera forms rest of the plot.

If you haven’t watched these films, catch 'em now over this long Diwali weekend.