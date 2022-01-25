Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

5 Films On The LGBTQ Community That You Must Watch Before 'Badhaai Do'

As we see many big-budget mainstream movies address the discrimination and taboos around people of the LGBTQ community, only some do justice while others are nothing but stereotypes. Here are a few films on the LGBTQ.

5 Films On The LGBTQ Community That You Must Watch Before 'Badhaai Do'
Films That Talk About The Queer Community - IMDB

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 11:33 pm

Bollywood has always portrayed LGBTQ people in a very stereotypical way and rarely has it been a concern to makers to be sensitive towards the issue. However, lately, newer filmmakers have become more conscious and careful in addressing people from the queer community.

The upcoming film 'Badhaai Do', starring actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar also looks at the way people from the LGBTQ community feel the need to hide their true feelings openly. Before you watch that, let us look at some films which were careful in portraying the community without stereotyping the roles.

Aligarh

The 2015 film starring actors Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao revolves around a gay linguistic professor in a small, conservative town who must deal with the fallout from a sting operation that exposes his sexual orientation to the entire country. The film very carefully and delicately deals with how the taboo topic is presented and also received a lot of acclaim for it.

Related stories

Five Issues Addressed in 'Badhaai Do', Takeaways From The Trailer

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer

Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar Begin Shooting For 'Badhaai Do'

Kapoor & Sons

A family drama starring actors Sidharth Malhotra, late Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Alia Bhatt among many others. The film is about a family and their problems where they face problems as they get to know about the various secrets each person keeps from the family.

Margarita With A Straw

The drama film which was released in 2014 stars actresses Kalki Koechlin and Sayani Gupta in lead roles. It talks about a young woman with cerebral palsy who leaves her home in India to study in New York, embarks on a breathtaking journey of self-discovery, and falls in love with a woman.

Fashion

In this 2008 film, Meghna (played by actress Priyanka Chopra) makes two friends on her journey to becoming a supermodel. Both, one a designer and the other a handsome and desired model. The film shows how one feels comfortable and is overt in his sexual preferences while the other feels that openly talking about his preferences would affect his image and possibly his career.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

The 2020 romance drama starring actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar revolves around the characters who're gay and in love. The two are a couple who have to face many problems and have to come out publicly against all odds when the family of one wants him to marry a girl.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Movies Queer LGBTQ Awareness Campaign
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Who Is An Intimacy Director? What Do They Do? Why Are They On A Film Set? Find Out!

Who Is An Intimacy Director? What Do They Do? Why Are They On A Film Set? Find Out!

Salman Khan Finalizes Shooting Schedule For Chiranjeevi's Telugu Movie 'Godfather'

Evelyn Sharma Slams Netizens After Getting Trolled For Breastfeeding Photos; Says, 'Why Be Shy?'

Kartik Aaryan Never Stopped the Release of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ Hindi Version; ‘Shehzada’ Producers Release Statement

Shilpa Shetty Acquitted From The 2007 Richard Gere Kissing Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Denis Shapovalov of Canada in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 9: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Register Contrasting Wins To Enter Semis