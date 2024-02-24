Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is one of the most sought-after actresses currently in Bollywood. She made her debut with ‘Kedarnath’ with Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018. Since then, she never looked back and has showcased her prowess by portraying distinct and compelling characters. Sara will be seen in 'Murder Mubarak' and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' where she is all set to unveil her multifaceted talent. Let’s have a look at some of her movies where she has given stellar performances.
‘Kedarnath’
Sara made her Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kedarnath’. She played the character Mukku, Sushant’s on-screen love interest. She delivered an amazing performance and bagged several awards for her role. Sara became everyone’s favourite with her lovable character.
‘Simmba’
Her character in ‘Simmba’ was quite different from what she played in her debut film. She was paired opposite Ranveer Singh in the Rohit Shetty’s directorial. Sara once again won the audience’s hearts with her act. With this movie, she proved that she could not only pull off the romantic genre but also comedy.
‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’
In ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, Sara stepped into different moods and proved the power of her acting prowess. She shared the screen space with Vicky Kaushal. She played a small-town girl and nailed her character. Sara was immensely praised by the audience and the critics for her performance.
‘Atrangi Re’
‘Atrangi Re’ saw Sara Ali Khan in a different avatar. She played a dual role in Aanand L Rai’s film also starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. From her dance moves to her acting, everything about her was raved.
‘Gaslight’
Sara Ali Khan yet again proved her versatility by portraying a complex character in ‘Gaslight’. It was a different genre which Sara explored for the first time and she aced it with her brilliance.