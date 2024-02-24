Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is one of the most sought-after actresses currently in Bollywood. She made her debut with ‘Kedarnath’ with Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018. Since then, she never looked back and has showcased her prowess by portraying distinct and compelling characters. Sara will be seen in 'Murder Mubarak' and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' where she is all set to unveil her multifaceted talent. Let’s have a look at some of her movies where she has given stellar performances.