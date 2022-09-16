5 Films And Shows On OTT That Deep Dive Into The Life Of A Writer

The pen is mightier than the sword and has the ability to bring about a change in the world. We have been learning this idiom since childhood. Well, this holds true for writers who love to aspire, create a world of their own and tell engaging, entertaining, powerful and inspiring stories.

Taking audiences through a bunch of emotions and experiences, here are a few recent films and shows where the writer is the protagonist:

'Bestseller' (Amazon Prime Video)

'Bestseller' is a thriller series centred around the life of a well-established writer, Tahir Wazir. The series features renowned actors such as Shruti Haasan, Gauhar Khan, Mithun Chakraborty and Arjan Bajwa in pivotal roles. After several interactions with his fan, Tahir begins to pick from her life experiences and overcome his writer’s block. However, things take a serious turn when Tahir realizes that his life is at stake. With a gripping storyline and interesting plot twists, Bestseller is sure to give you goosebumps

'Happy Ending' (Zee5)

Featuring superstar Saif Ali Khan and the charming, Ileana D’cruz as protagonists, Happy Ending is a heartwarming love story. The plot revolves around a lovely novelist, Yudi (Saif Ali Khan) who has to find a way to overcome his writer’s block and maintain his fame and success within society. Amidst his professional struggles, Yudi is also making an attempt to navigate through his love life. With a beautiful ending and music that will capture your heart, Happy Ending emerges as a perfect stress buster on a chaotic day.

'Digest Writer' (Zindagi)

Starring versatile actor Saba Qamar, Digest Writer is the story of a young girl and her quest to achieve her dreams. Shedding light on the struggles faced by women, the show highlights the story of Farida, an aspiring writer who fights every hurdle that comes her way, in order to achieve her goal and fulfil her dream. 'Digest Writer' is a reminder to society of a woman’s strength, determination and courage to chase her dreams.

'Tribhanga' (Netflix)

A perfect holy trinity of ace actors Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar, Tribhanga features the lives of a dysfunctional family. Directed by the very talented Renuka Shahane, the film is narrated by Nayantara (played by Tanvi Azmi), an acclaimed writer who tries to mend her broken relationship with her daughter. The film showcases a new dynamic of a parent and child relationship and all the complexities that come with it.

'Ghoomketu' (Zee5)

The film takes us on an adventurous journey around the life of an aspiring Mumbai-based screenwriter, Ghoomketu. Featuring an ensemble cast with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap and Ragini Khanna in pivotal roles, Ghoomketu is packed with elements of humour, thrill and emotions.