Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

5 Films And Shows On OTT That Deep Dive Into The Life Of A Writer

There are not many shows and films that have the prime protagonist as a writer. Here are a few titles from various digital platforms that are sure to tap into the inner writer in you.

Saba Qamar In A Still From 'Digest Writer'
Saba Qamar In A Still From 'Digest Writer' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 4:14 pm

The pen is mightier than the sword and has the ability to bring about a change in the world. We have been learning this idiom since childhood. Well, this holds true for writers who love to aspire, create a world of their own and tell engaging, entertaining, powerful and inspiring stories.

Taking audiences through a bunch of emotions and experiences, here are a few recent films and shows where the writer is the protagonist:

'Bestseller' (Amazon Prime Video)

'Bestseller' is a thriller series centred around the life of a well-established writer, Tahir Wazir. The series features renowned actors such as Shruti Haasan, Gauhar Khan, Mithun Chakraborty and Arjan Bajwa in pivotal roles. After several interactions with his fan, Tahir begins to pick from her life experiences and overcome his writer’s block. However, things take a serious turn when Tahir realizes that his life is at stake. With a gripping storyline and interesting plot twists, Bestseller is sure to give you goosebumps

'Happy Ending' (Zee5)

Featuring superstar Saif Ali Khan and the charming, Ileana D’cruz as protagonists, Happy Ending is a heartwarming love story. The plot revolves around a lovely novelist, Yudi (Saif Ali Khan) who has to find a way to overcome his writer’s block and maintain his fame and success within society. Amidst his professional struggles, Yudi is also making an attempt to navigate through his love life. With a beautiful ending and music that will capture your heart, Happy Ending emerges as a perfect stress buster on a chaotic day.

'Digest Writer' (Zindagi)

Starring versatile actor Saba Qamar, Digest Writer is the story of a young girl and her quest to achieve her dreams. Shedding light on the struggles faced by women, the show highlights the story of Farida, an aspiring writer who fights every hurdle that comes her way, in order to achieve her goal and fulfil her dream. 'Digest Writer' is a reminder to society of a woman’s strength, determination and courage to chase her dreams.

'Tribhanga' (Netflix)

A perfect holy trinity of ace actors Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar, Tribhanga features the lives of a dysfunctional family. Directed by the very talented Renuka Shahane, the film is narrated by Nayantara (played by Tanvi Azmi), an acclaimed writer who tries to mend her broken relationship with her daughter. The film showcases a new dynamic of a parent and child relationship and all the complexities that come with it.

'Ghoomketu' (Zee5)

The film takes us on an adventurous journey around the life of an aspiring Mumbai-based screenwriter, Ghoomketu. Featuring an ensemble cast with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap and Ragini Khanna in pivotal roles, Ghoomketu is packed with elements of humour, thrill and emotions.

Related stories

Abhishek Banerjee, Tillotama Shome, Divyenndu Sharma, Ankur Bhatia – Actors Who’ve Made Negative Characters On OTT Look So Realistic

‘She-Hulk’ To ‘Criminal Justice’ – 5 Legal Shows On Disney+ Hotstar That’re Sure To Keep You Hooked

5 Web Series On Zee5 That Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Over The Top (OTT) Author/Writer Writer Best Writer Screenwriter Writers Women Writers Indian Writers Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live