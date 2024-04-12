5 Celebrities Who Slayed With Their Bow-tiful Elegance

Bows everywhere! Yeah, bows have taken up the fashion world now. Celebrities started to incorporate bows in their outfits where they show up in red carpets and even in many other glamorous events. These stylish knots have become the hottest accessory with a touch of elegance and playfulness where we could see many celebrities slay with these bows. Here is a list of celebrities who wore this stylish accessory which lifted their look multiple times.
1. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
This Tamil Canadian Actress stole the spotlight in her beautiful princess gown with a bow-gate. Her enchanting dress from Zuhair Murad's spring-summer 2024 collection brough out an excellent glamour quotient and also exceeded the expectations on the Oscar night.
2. Wamiqa Gabbi
Wamiqa Gabbi showed up in an ASRA ensemble where she wore a stylish black slit gown whose beauty was adorned with a bold red bow. The beautiful bow added a dramatical touch to her entire look where she effortlessly slayed her glamour.
3. Suki Waterhouse
Mom-to-be Suki Waterhouse, a singer and song writer stole the spotlight when she entered at the Emmy Awards. Her little baby-bump was highlighted with a very cute bow in a red Valentino gown which looked like a cherry on top of the cake.
4. Malaika Arora
A hot knot in a bodycon dress with shimmering sequin accents all throughout was Malalika Arora's style for as how earlier this year. The white ribbon on the upper section stole the spotlight where it added an additional dose of opulence and sophistication. The bodycon dress as a whole hugged every curve and gave a stunning shape to this talented actress.
5. Deepika Padukone
How can one leave Deepika Padukone when it comes to latest trends. To be honest, she set the trend earlier in the year 2019 when she wore an elegant black with white gown by Peter Dundas which stole the spotlight at the Cannes due to the life-sized bow on it. Deepika predicts the forecoming trend earlier and sets a benchmark in every outfit she wears.
Who among these do you think wore the hot bow better? Do share with us..