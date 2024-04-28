Art & Entertainment

49th AFI Life Achievement Award: Nicole Kidman Honoured In A Star-Studded Evening - View Pics

The stars align in Los Angeles as Nicole Kidman is honoured at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award. Join Keith Urban, Cynthia Erivo, and other celebs for this prestigious event.

49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Jordan Strauss
Hollywood's finest gather at the Dolby Theatre for the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award, celebrating Nicole Kidman's illustrious career. She has been one of the most popular actresses in the past few decades and has done some of the most exemplary work in cinema. Her career has gone through its fair share of highs and lows and she has always managed to comeback stronger than before. Her immense resilience and sheer love for cinema have always made her win hearts whenever she comes onscreen.

With her being awarded the Life Achievement Award, it just goes on to prove how many souls she has touched through her work in the span of her illustrious career. Friends, family and many others from the film fraternity who have admired Nicole Kidman's work over the years were present at theceremony.

Stars like Keith Urban, Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Watts, Joey King, Milles Teller, Morgan Freeman, Michelle Pfeiffer and many more were present for the event in their red carpet glory.

Here are a few pictures from the gala event:

1. Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Jordan Strauss
Keith Urban, left, and Nicole Kidman arrive at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Kidman at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

2. Cynthia Erivo

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Jordan Strauss
Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Nicole Kidman at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

3. Reese Witherspoon

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Jordan Strauss
Reese Witherspoon arrives at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Nicole Kidman at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

4. Ava DuVernay

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Jordan Strauss
Ava DuVernay arrives at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Nicole Kidman at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

5. Naomi Watts

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Jordan Strauss
Naomi Watts arrives at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Nicole Kidman at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

6. Lily Rabe

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Jordan Strauss
Lily Rabe arrives at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Nicole Kidman at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

7. Jane Seymour

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Jordan Strauss
Jane Seymour arrives at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Nicole Kidman at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

8. Miles Teller

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Jordan Strauss
Miles Teller arrives at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Nicole Kidman at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

9. Barry Jenkins & Lulu Wang

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Jordan Strauss
Barry Jenkins, left, and Lulu Wang arrive at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

10. Joey King

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Jordan Strauss
Joey King arrives at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Nicole Kidman at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

11. Michelle Pfeiffer

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Jordan Strauss
Michelle Pfeiffer arrives at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Nicole Kidman at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

12. Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry Teller

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Jordan Strauss
Miles Teller, left, and Keleigh Sperry Teller arrive at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Nicole Kidman at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

13. Morgan Freeman

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Jordan Strauss
Morgan Freeman arrives at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

