49th AFI Life Achievement Award: Nicole Kidman Honoured In A Star-Studded Evening - View Pics

Hollywood's finest gather at the Dolby Theatre for the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award, celebrating Nicole Kidman's illustrious career. She has been one of the most popular actresses in the past few decades and has done some of the most exemplary work in cinema. Her career has gone through its fair share of highs and lows and she has always managed to comeback stronger than before. Her immense resilience and sheer love for cinema have always made her win hearts whenever she comes onscreen.