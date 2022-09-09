Friday, Sep 09, 2022
‘Yashoda Teaser’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Plays A Pregnant Woman Fighting All Odds In This Sci-Fi Thriller

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer ‘Yashoda’ is touted to be a sci-fi thriller, and will be released in five languages, including Hindi. 

'Yashoda Teaser' ft. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
'Yashoda Teaser' ft. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 1:31 pm

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who impressed the audience with her killer moves in 'Oo antava' from 'Pushpa: The Rise' and her work in 'The Family Man 2', is set to feature in the upcoming film titled 'Yashoda'. 

After unveiling the poster, the actress dropped the teaser of the film on Friday and we must say, it seems like an edge-of-the-seat thriller. In the trailer, we see Samantha’s character Yashoda pulling off some great action moves while she’s pregnant. The teaser opens with a doctor telling Samantha’s Yashoda about her pregnancy as she lists down activities that she should avoid. However, during her chat with the doctor, the audience can see cuts of Yashoda performing the same activities that the doctor told her to avoid.

Check it out here:

Directed by Hari–Harish, the film is said to be a sci-fi thriller. Although it is shot in Telugu and Tamil, the film will also be released in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, apart from these two languages. ‘Yashoda’ features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh and Sampath Raj.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Vignesh Shivan’s ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She has an interesting lineup of films ahead, including Gunasekhar’s ‘Shaakuntalam’, and ‘Kushi’, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Not just that, the actress is all set to make her international debut with ‘Arrangements Of Love’, where she is playing a bisexual detective

Samantha also topped the list of Most Popular Female Star of India as per an Ormax report.

