‘Vikram Vedha’ Teaser: Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan Promise A Tough Face-Off In This Action-Thriller

The teaser of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha’ is out. The original film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 12:48 pm

‘Vikram Vedha’ is a highly-anticipated film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. It is a remake of the Tamil film of same name, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. Now adding to the excitement, the first teaser of ‘Vikram Vedha’ is out and it features a face-off between Hrithik and Saif, who play the role of a baddie and a cop, respectively. 

The teaser opens with Saif seated on the interrogation table with Hrithik on the other end. The latter then offers to tell a story by saying, "Ek kahaani sunaye, Sir?", and we assure you, it will give you a glimpse of what lies ahead. Moving ahead, the 1 minute 46 seconds long teaser will depict Hrithik’s gory past and Saif’s life as a cop, all of this packed with whistle-worthy dialogues and action sequences.

Next up, the teaser shows how everything then unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase between the two. However, the most interesting part is that Vedha - a master storyteller, in fact, helps Vikram peel back layers of several stories, thereby, leading to moral ambiguities of how 'between Good and evil, what you choose, defines you'.

Watch the Vikram Vedha teaser below:

Written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, ‘Vikram Vedha’ promises to be full of twists and turns. The action-thriller is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks, Jio Studios and YNOT Studios Production. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth, the film will hit the screens worldwide on September 30, 2022.

Work wise, ‘Vikram Vedha’ marks Hrithik’s first big release since ‘War’ and ‘Super 30’. Saif, on the other hand, was last seen this year in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’.

