‘Varaha Roopam’ To Now Be Used In ‘Kantara’ Again After Copyright Plea Dismissed; Rishab Shetty Says, ‘We Have Won’

The Kannada film 'Kantara', helmed by Rishab Shetty, continues to be in the news. After minting huge collections at the box office, the film is now gaining traction on the Internet because of an alleged claim of plagiarism over one of its tracks titled 'Varaha Roopam'.

Additionally, a copyright was filed by Kozhikode-based Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Company Ltd (MPPCL) against makers of ‘Kantara’, Hombale Films, blaming them for ripping off their song 'Navarasam'. MPPCL owns the copyright of 'Navarasam'.

But now in the favour of Rishab Shetty, a Kerala court has dismissed the plea against the use of the song, ‘Varaha Roopam’ in the superhit Kannada film, and it can now be included in the film’s OTT version. Film’s actor and director Rishab posted a congratulatory tweet after the win after the Palakkad District Court cited lack of jurisdiction.

In his tweet, he mentioned that ‘Varaha Roopam’ will soon be a part of ‘Kantara’ on Prime Video. He tweeted in Kannada, “We have won the Varaha Roopam case with the blessings of God and people. We are going to change the song on the OTT platform very soon considering people’s request.”

Check out Rishab’s tweet:

Rishab has helmed, written and acted in the Kannada film, which has emerged to be a pan-Indian blockbuster. The film, which was initially only released in Kannada, was later released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, and it made it to the OTT platform Prime Video on November 27.

The first lawsuit against the song was filed by Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge.