‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ On Disney+ Hotstar To ‘Sita Ramam’ On Amazon Prime Video – Top 5 OTT Releases Of The Week

There are numerous releases across all OTT platforms this week. While some of them are originals, there are a few which have been previously released in theatres, and now re-releasing on OTT.

Here’s taking a look at the Top 5 OTT releases of this week.

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Director: Taika Waititi

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe, Natalie Portman, Idris Elba, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Luke Hemsworth, Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Akosia Sabet, Josh Heuston, Simon Russell Beale, Jenny Morris, Adam Todd, Elsa Pataky, Zia Kelly, Kieron L. Dyer, Andrew Crawford, Manny Spero, Daley Pearson, Bobby Holland Hanton, Brett Goldstein, India Rose Hemsworth, Kat Dennings, Stellan Skarsgård

Available On: Disney+ Hotstar

Story: After his retirement is interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who now inexplicably wields Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor. Together they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

‘Ek Villain Returns’

Director: Mohit Suri

Cast: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, J. D. Chakravarthi, Shaad Randhawa, Karishma Sharma, Ritesh Deshmukh

Available On: Netflix

Story: Eight years after Rakesh Mahadkar reigned terror on Mumbai, another serial killer has taken birth. More brutal and dangerous but he uses the same cover, the Smiley Mask. This time it is the story of two men in one-sided love — one is unable to fathom rejection from the girl he loves while the other is blamed for the abduction of a popular singer, the file he loves and goes looking for her — and how their paths cross.

‘Pinocchio’

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Luke Evans, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, Kyanne Lamaya, Lewin Lloyd, Giuseppe Battiston, Sheila Atim, Hannah Flynn

Available On: Disney+ Hotstar

Story: In an Italian village, the wooden puppet Pinocchio is brought to life by the Blue Fairy and seeks the life of adventure while striving to be a real boy. Pinocchio's life is turned upside down when he leaves his father to follow the circus.

Director: Hanu Raghavapudi

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Vennela Kishore, Bhumika Chawla, Jisshu Sengupta

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

Story: An orphaned soldier's life changes after he receives a letter from a girl named Sita. He meets her and love blossoms between them. When he returns to her camp in Kashmir, he sends a letter to Sita that will not reach her. Afreen, a rebellious Pakistani student sets ablaze the car of an Indian in London. Refused to apologize, Afreen is asked to return 1 Million in 1 month. Angered Afreen comes back to Pakistan to get the money from her grandfather. The late grandfather assigns a letter-delivering task to Afreen, written by Ram to Sita. Afreen sets out to find Ram and gradually unveils the story of Sita and Ram.

Director: M. Muthaiah

Cast: Karthi, Aditi Shankar, Rajkiran, Prakash Raj, Soori, Karunas, Vadivukkarasi, Saranya Ponvannan

Available On: Amazon Prime Video