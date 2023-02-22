‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ Trailer: Intriguing To See Russell Crowe As Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist Of The Vatican

‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ trailer has just been released, much to the delight of horror fans around the world. The terrifying trailer will leave you on the edge of your seat, which will completely engulf you in the world of horror like never before.

Check out the trailer right here:

Doesn’t the trailer look too intriguing to miss out on?

Based on the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican (Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe), The Pope’s Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.

Directed by Julius Avery, the movie stars Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe as Father Gabriele Amorth. The screenplay is written by Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos, with a screen story by Michael Petroni and R. Dean McCreary & Chester Hastings.

Produced by Doug Belgrad, Michael Patrick Kaczmarek, and Jeff Katz, ‘The Pope's Exorcist’ boasts of a talented ensemble cast featuring Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, and Franco Nero. With such a stellar cast, you can expect nothing but the best in terms of performances.

Get ready to witness a thrilling experience like never before with Sony Pictures Entertainment India's ‘The Pope Exorcist’, releasing in cinemas on April 7 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.