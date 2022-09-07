Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
‘Tejas’: Has Kangana Ranaut's Film, Slated For Dussehra 2022 Release, Postponed?

Kangana Ranaut was roped in to play Indian Air Force pilot Tejas Gill in the Sarvesh Mewara directorial, which was announced last year. 

Kangana Ranaut in 'Tejas'
Kangana Ranaut in 'Tejas' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 6:05 pm

On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day in December 2021, the production house RSVP Movies made an announcement that Kangana Ranaut has been roped in to play Indian Air Force pilot Tejas Gill in the film ‘Tejas’, which will release on October 5, 2022, on the occasion of the festival of Dussehra 2022. However, with a month left for the initial release date, there has been no update on the film, and it is being said that ‘Tejas’ has now been postponed.

Entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "Tejas was to release in October. However, since the film is very VFX there is still quite a bit of work pending. However, the work pending isn’t much yet it will still take a while. So to avoid doing a rushed job on the film, it was decided to defer the release date."

The source also added that ‘Tejas’, which marks the directorial debut of Sarvesh Mewara, will now hit the screens in December later this year, or January 2023. In fact, no release date is locked in yet. Also, Ronnie Screwvala’s production house RSVP movies has also not come out with an official announcement yet.

Last year, while making the announcement, Kangana wrote on Instagram, "Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022."

Work wise, the actress is busy with the shoot of her next directorial ‘Emergency’. The film sees her as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from featuring in the film, Kangana has also directed and written the story, and is also producing it under her banner Manikarnika films.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut Tiku Weds Sheru Kangana Ranaut New Release Kangana Ranaut New Movie Kangana Ranaut Movie Actress Kangana Ranaut Tejas Fighter Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Bollywood Movies Kangana Ranaut New Delhi India
