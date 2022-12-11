Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
'Star Wars' Actor Gary Friedkin Dies Aged 70: 5 Things To Know About 'Happy Days' Actor

He also appeared in the blockbuster film “Blade Runner” and on episodes of “The Twilight Zone,” “The Practice” and “Chicago Hope.”

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 10:20 am

Gary Friedkin, the actor known for his roles in Star Wars and Happy Days passed away at the age of 70. He died due to COVID-19 complications, reports The New York Post.

The actor passed away peacefully on December 2 at a hospice after “enduring a difficult” three-and-a-half weeks in the intensive care unit of a Youngstown, Ohio, hospital, per the tribute in the Tribune Chronicle. Born on November 23, 1952, in Youngstown, Friedkin is being remembered as a “gift to all who knew him.” He appeared in the blockbuster film “Blade Runner” and on episodes of “The Twilight Zone,” “The Practice” and “Chicago Hope.” He played Clarence, a cook at Arnold’s restaurant, on “Happy Days.” Most recently, Friedkin performed in Marshall’s 2016 film “Mother’s Day” as Shorty.

Let's take a look at few interesting things about the noted actor Gary Friedkin.

His Net Worth: According to a publication named ABTC, Gary Friedkin’s net worth was reportedly between $800,000 to $2 million. He was an excellent actor.

Known as Kishka: The legendary actor was born on November 23, 1952. He had four siblings and was a specialist in playing different musical instruments. He pursued his Bachelor of Music degree from the Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University. He was also known as ‘Kishka’ to his childhood friends.

An active member of Little People of America: Apart from his professional career, he was a regular member of the non-profit organisation named Little People of America. The mission of the charity is to provide, “support, resources, and information to individuals with dwarfism and their families.”

 Scholarship in Gary Friedkin’s name: According to the obituary released, Gary Friedkin’s family has announced a scholarship in his name at Youngstown State University for "those with a disability or a concentration in the performing arts."

Gary Friedkin’s career: In 1981, Gary Friedkin made his movie debut with the comedy film Under the Rainbow. He has featured in films Blade Runner and Return of the Jedi but remained uncredited. He was last seen in Garry Marshall’s 2016 film Mother’s Day. He was popular for appearing in numerous movies and TV shows. The actor was well-known for his roles in Happy Days and Star Wars. He starred in movies named Young Doctors in Love and Cool World. Also, he appeared on shows like Chicago Hope and The Practice

