Varun Tej Says: I Wish Stand Up Rahul Will Become A Big Success

Actor Varun Tej attended the pre-release event of actors Raj Tarun and Varsha Bollamma starrer ‘Stand Up Rahul’. The Santoo Mohan Veeranki directorial had its pre-release event at Hydereabad on Wednesday (March 16) hosted a press event in Hyderabad. During the event Tej expressed his faith on the film and appreciated the actors for their hardwork.

Tej was the Chief Guest at the event and wished the team luck for the film and said he wishes ‘Stand Up Rahul’ becomes a great success.

Speaking about the director and his way of filmmaker, the actor said, “Santo approached me through Siddu and narrated me this story. There is a lot of clarity in the director. Whatever he wanted to say, he said that neatly in the trailer.”

Tej went on to speak about Tarun and recalled their initial days in the industry.

He said, “Raj Tarun and I started our careers at the same time. He still looks the same. He is a good actor.”

Pre-release event of 'Stand Up Rahul' Handout

Tej went on to speak about the film. He expressed his best wishes to the team.

He said, “ ‘Stand Up Rahul’ is like his first film. I hope, his hard work will be paid off. I saw Varsha's Middle Class Melodies this year. She has a bright future. Indraja looked very mice. The camera visuals and music are very impressive. All the best to everyone. I wish the film will become a big success.”

Dream Town Productions and High Five Pictures are producing the film with Nanda Kumar Abbineni and Bharat Maguluri.

Lead star of the movie, Tarun also spoke to the media during the event. He spoke about his experience working for the film.

Tarun said, “This is the movie that I will always remember. Agastya worked on this film for two years. It has been great to work with Indraja, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore and others. The reason I did so well in this is because of Varsha. Happy to work with director Santo. We watch and loved the movie. You will like it too. It is a Rom-com movie with family drama.”

Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi also extended his best wishes to the team.

He said, “It’s hard to make people laugh through stand up comedy. The film unit says that it has a lot of elements other than comedy. Raj Tarun looks same like in the time of Uyyala Jampala. I have grown up seeing Indraja movies. All the best to director Santo. He seems to have immense clarity, going by the trailer. Sreekar's music is impressive. I am confident that all their efforts will be paid off.”

Composer Sweekar Agasthi composed the music for the film. The film will be released on March 18 to coincide with the Holi festival.