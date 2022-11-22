Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
‘Shehzada’ Teaser: Kartik Aaryan Turns Into A Massy Hero In ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Remake’ ft. Kriti Sanon

On Kartik Aaryan's birthday, the first teaser of his upcoming film ‘Shehzada’ has been released.

Screenshots from 'Shehzada' teaser
Screenshots from 'Shehzada' teaser Youtube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 3:21 pm

On the occasion of Kartik Aaryan’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film ‘Shehzada’ unveiled the teaser of the film, which is a remake of Allu Arjun’s hit film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. The film features Kartik stepping into the shoes of the Telugu superstar while Kriti Sanon plays the role originally played by Pooja Hegde. 

The teaser starts with Kartik riding a white horse and making his way to a royal bungalow. Next up, we see the actor in an action-packed avatar, full of slow-motion scenes and high-octane drama. Certainly, the audience would be reminded of Allu Arjun in ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ while watching the teaser, which also has Kriti in a glamorous avatar. 

It would not be wrong to say that Kartik, for ‘Shehzada’, has turned into a massy hero, who is beating the goons, left, right and centre. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Jab baat FAMILY pe aaye toh discussion nahi karte… ACTION karte hain !! A Birthday Gift from your #Shehzada."

Check it out:

The comedy action drama musical also features Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. It is directed by Varun Dhawan's brother, Rohit Dhawan, and features music by Pritam. 

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S. Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, ‘Shehzada’ is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

On the work front, Kartik will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor-backed ‘Freddy’, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with Kiara Advani, ‘Aashiqui 3’, Kabir Khan’s next, ‘Captain India’ with Hansal Mehta and ‘Hera Pheri 3’.

