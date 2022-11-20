Kartik Aaryan Excited For His Grand Closing Act At IFFI

Kartik Aaryan, whose hands are full with films like Satyaprem Ki Katha, Shehzada and Aashiqui 3, is also set to perform the grand closing act at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 20. Kartik Aaryan says that it's going to be a performance of a lifetime and he is excited for that.

"Last year I ventured into OTT and did something totally different in Dhamaka, which was appreciated. Then the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 post-pandemic, now I have Freddy around the corner, which is again an entirely new genre for me. I feel extremely blessed to be working with some fine directors and pushing my boundaries as an actor at the movies. This act at IFFI 2022 is a celebration of that and I hope audiences enjoy it, too," he tells HT.

This is the 53rd edition of IFFI and for him, the first time on the grand stage and Kartik says that it's small milestones and small wins that always count. "As an actor, I believe nothing is too small for an impact or to make the right noise. So I approach everything with the same energy and enthusiasm and give my 100 percent dedication in whatever I do. I’m very excited about my grand closing act at the opening ceremony of the 53rd IFFI and it’s a huge honour to take the stage at such a prestigious and respected event," he says.

International Film Festival of India 2022: The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), founded in 1952, is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia. It is held annually, currently in the state of Goa