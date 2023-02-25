Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

‘Selfiee’ Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi Starrer Witnesses A Mere Rs 3 Crore Opening

Home Art & Entertainment

‘Selfiee’ Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi Starrer Witnesses A Mere Rs 3 Crore Opening

The Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Selfiee’ saw a poorer start than last week's flop, Kartik Aaryan's ‘Shehzada’. 

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the film Selfiee
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the film Selfiee Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 11:26 am

In 2022, all of Akshay Kumar’s theatrical releases — ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ – failed at the box office. However, they did witness solid openings. But the actor’s latest film ‘Selfiee’, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, has proven to be a box-office dud on its first day itself, and managed to earn only Rs 3 crore at the ticket counters.

The film registered overall occupancy of only 9.95%, which was much lower than expected. Not to miss, last week’s flop, Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Shehzada’, too earned Rs 6 crore on its first day of release. Disappointingly, the last time that an Akshay Kumar film saw an opening of less than 5 crore was in 2010, when his film ‘OMG Oh My God!’ earned Rs 4.25 crore on the first day of its release.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Related stories

Kangana Ranaut Calls Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar's Film 'Selfiee' ‘Flop’

‘Selfiee’ Song ‘Main Khiladi’: Emraan Hashmi, Akshay Kumar Match Steps In The Revamped Number

'Akshay Sir Made Things Much Easier,' Says 'Selfiee' Director

Coming back to ‘Selfiee’, the film is a remake of the Malayalam drama ‘Driving License’, which starred actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The film was a commercial hit.

‘Selfiee’ also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It is helmed by Raj Mehta with cinematography by Rajeev Ravi. 'Selfiee' released on February 24.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Selfiee Akshay Kumar Emraan Hashmi Raj Mehta Shehzada
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Amritsar Rampage: Punjab Police Cites Guru Granth Sahib Reason For Not Retaliating

Amritsar Rampage: Punjab Police Cites Guru Granth Sahib Reason For Not Retaliating

Delhi MCD Elections: Ruckus Erupts Again As Mayor Declares One Vote Invalid

Delhi MCD Elections: Ruckus Erupts Again As Mayor Declares One Vote Invalid