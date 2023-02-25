‘Selfiee’ Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi Starrer Witnesses A Mere Rs 3 Crore Opening

In 2022, all of Akshay Kumar’s theatrical releases — ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ – failed at the box office. However, they did witness solid openings. But the actor’s latest film ‘Selfiee’, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, has proven to be a box-office dud on its first day itself, and managed to earn only Rs 3 crore at the ticket counters.

The film registered overall occupancy of only 9.95%, which was much lower than expected. Not to miss, last week’s flop, Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Shehzada’, too earned Rs 6 crore on its first day of release. Disappointingly, the last time that an Akshay Kumar film saw an opening of less than 5 crore was in 2010, when his film ‘OMG Oh My God!’ earned Rs 4.25 crore on the first day of its release.

Coming back to ‘Selfiee’, the film is a remake of the Malayalam drama ‘Driving License’, which starred actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The film was a commercial hit.

‘Selfiee’ also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It is helmed by Raj Mehta with cinematography by Rajeev Ravi. 'Selfiee' released on February 24.