'Schitt's Creek' Star Dan Levy Says 'Very Serious News' As He Joins 'Sex Education' Season 4

Dan Levy has joined the season 4 of 'Sex Education' as Thomas Molloy, Netflix announced this week. The Emmy winner, who co-produced and starred in the hit TV series 'Schitt's Creek', will play a cult author at a prestigious university in the U.S. that Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) attends.

'"Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, the students are navigating new territory at the high-tech and progressive Cavendish Sixth Form College," Netflix said in Friday's news release. Levy joins 'Sex Education' after his work in 'Schitt's Creek', which ended in 2020. He created, produced and starred in that show with his father, Eugene Levy.

The 39-year-old actor tweeted "Sex Ed. Season 4. VERY serious news" alongside a photo of him with Mackey.

Sex Ed. Season 4. VERY serious news. pic.twitter.com/PQmjx1tEPL — dan levy (@danjlevy) August 19, 2022

'The other new entrant in the show includes 'Doctor Who's' Thaddea Graham and 'Kamikaze's Marie Reuther, Netflix said. Alexandra James, Anthony Lexa, Felix Mufti and Imani Yahshua are also joining the cast.

Levy's addition follows the exit of multiple stars on the show, including Simone Ashley (Olivia Hanan), who plays Kate Sharma in the Netflix hit series 'Bridgerton'. Tanya Reynolds (Lily Iglehart), Rakhee Thakrar (Emily Sands) and Patricia Allison (Ola Nyman) will also not return, according to Deadline Hollywood.