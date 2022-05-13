Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s family and action entertainer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ released on May 12. The film has matched the high expectations and has even attained an all-time record. The film managed to collect Rs 75 crore gross worldwide on day one itself, and became the highest grossing regional movie.

#SarkaruVaariPaata opening day WW Box Office



AP/TS - ₹ 52.18 cr

KA - ₹ 4.32 cr

ROI - ₹ 2.20 cr

OS - ₹ 16.51 cr [Reported Locs]



Total - ₹ 75.21 cr



EXTRAORDINARY — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 13, 2022

The film grossed big numbers in Telugu states, other parts of the nation and even overseas. It has crossed $1 Million mark in USA. According to trade pundits, the film is in for solid business for weeks. It was the solo release and with the summer vacations going on, the film will have a great collection opportunities.

Actress Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. One of the major highlights of the film is the love track with fun elements. Parasuram is the director. Cinematography is by R Madhi, editor is Marthand K Venkatesh and composer is S Thaman. The film stars Nadiya Moidu, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju as supporting cast.