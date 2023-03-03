Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

'Rocket Boys' Season 2 Was Shot Alongside The Season 1, Reveals Ishwak Singh

Home Art & Entertainment

'Rocket Boys' Season 2 Was Shot Alongside The Season 1, Reveals Ishwak Singh

Actor Ishwak Singh has shared that most part of 'Rocket Boys' Season 2 was shot during the shoot of Season 1 to ensure the flow of characters remained the same.

Ishwak Singh
Ishwak Singh IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 3:55 pm

Actor Ishwak Singh has shared that most part of 'Rocket Boys' Season 2 was shot during the shoot of Season 1 to ensure the flow of characters remained the same.

He reveals that the script was written beautifully and the plan was laid out in a way to allow the shoot of season 2 to continue while the shoot of season 1 was on.

Ishwak said: "Abhay Pannu laid out the master plan for both seasons beforehand. It's an interwoven and layered story whilst showing personal and professional growth of characters remains rooted in the ethos of storytelling."

"It helped to shoot a huge part of season 2 with the 1, however, because the prep before the shoot was so thorough that I never experienced any disjunction when we went back to the set after almost a year to complete Season. And most importantly, it was all also a result of a strong bond between the actors and the director."

'Rocket Boys' is an Indian Hindi-language biographical series based on the lives of Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. The series stars Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh along with Regina Cassandra.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ishwak Singh Rocket Boys Jim Sarbh Rocket Boys Rocket Boys 2 Saba Azad Rocket Boys Regina Cassandra Actress Regina Cassandra Indian Cinema Indian TV Show
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri