'Raksha Bandhan' Becomes Akshay Kumar's Lowest Opening Film In Last 10 Years

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was recently recognized by the Income Tax Department as the highest income tax paying artist in the individual category. However, the situation is way different when it comes to his films minting money at the box-office and his latest release ‘Raksha Bandhan’ has failed to change the tide for him. The opening day of the film of about Rs. 9 crores has been the lowest opening of Akshay Kumar’s previous 10 films (except ‘Bell Bottom’).

The film talks about an elder brother of four sisters who is doing his best to afford their marriage and despite the film getting a release date on the auspicious occasion of Rakhi, it failed to bring the audience to the theatres,

His last film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ earned Rs 10.70 crore on the first day. And, the film flopped even after earning Rs 39.40 crore in the first weekend. The film had earned Rs 55.05 crore in the first week but after the first week itself, the film was declared a flop and its total box office collection was reduced to Rs 68.05 crore, reports postsen.com.

Akshay’s film ‘Bachchan Pandey’, which released on Holi this year, also had a bad condition. The opening of the film was only 13.25 crores and the film could earn Rs 36.17 crore in the first weekend and Rs 47.98 crore in the first week. The total collection of the film at the box office was Rs 49.98 crore and the film was a flop, says the website.

The actor's last hit film has been ‘Sooryavanshi’ in which stars like Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh were also in special roles. The film did a business of Rs 77.08 crore in the first weekend itself with an opening of Rs 26.29 crore. The first week of the film was Rs 120.66 crore and the film earned a whopping Rs 196 crore at the domestic box office.

'Raksha Bandhan' is directed by Aanand L. Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna.