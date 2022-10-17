Monday, Oct 17, 2022
'Pushpa: The Rule' Makers Share A Glimpse From The Sets

The makers of 'Pushpa: The Rule' on Monday treated fans by sharing a sneak-peek from the film's set.

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa'
Updated: 17 Oct 2022 7:23 pm

The makers of 'Pushpa: The Rule' on Monday treated fans by sharing a sneak-peek from the film's set.

Taking to their social media, the makers of the film shared a picture from its sets, capturing the behind-the-camera still in which the team can be seen at work.

With the image, the makers hinted at the progress of the film which is going on in full flow. They captioned th images: "Works of #PushpaTheRule in full flow ?

Star @alluarjun, director @aryasukku, celebrity photographer @avigowariker, poster designer @tuneyjohn and the entire team is putting all their efforts to deliver the best @iamRashmika @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial"


Moreover, talking about the progress of Pushpa: The Rule, the makers have started the filming of the movie on an auspicious note with a pooja ceremony in the presence of the team.

Art & Entertainment Pushpa: The Rule Pushpa Pushpa 2 Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna Devi Sri Prasad Upcoming Movies India
