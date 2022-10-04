'Plan A Plan B’ Composer Bann Chakraborty On How Shashanka Ghosh's Vision Made His Job Easy

Bann Chakraborty, who is known for his songs like 'Mar Jayian' from Vicky Donor' and 'Le Chal Mujhey' and 'Khoney De' from the movie NH10, has now composed songs and background score for Netflix Originals upcoming feature film "Plan A Plan B", directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The film released on September 30 stars Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role.

Bann, who has composed two songs ‘Keh Do Ke Tum’ and ‘Talli’ for the film says that they tried a mix of 90's and modern soundscapes to cater to the romantic comedy genre. “However, I think we were able to create a unique modern zone which worked with the visual aesthetic of the film. The music supervisors from Netflix were a dream team to work with. I really hope to work more with them,” he tells Outlook.

The composer has sung with Sunidhi Chauhan for one of the tracks.

“In this particular song "Talli". I created a rough sketch with my voice as a reference for another singer. For the female vocal, I was very sure of Sunidhi Chauhan who was also part of my first film "Vicky Donor" where she sang my song "Mar Jayian" with Vishal Dadlani. This time too, I had a similar plan. However, the producers wanted the rough track (which had my voice recorded with Sunidhi) for choreography and rehearsals. Just before I was planning to re-record the male voice with another singer, the team got back saying everyone including actor Riteish Deshmukh felt that we should retain my voice.

“I was still not sure and reached out to Sunidhi, seeking her opinion about keeping my voice alongside her in the song. As usual, she was very supportive and insisted equally that I should retain my voice with her. I guess I am very thankful to the entire team and the producers for that decision and for believing in my vocals for the song,” he says.

Bann has been scoring music for all genres of films for some years now and believes that extensive experience has helped him to develop skills that are primarily instinctive to tell a story through music. “Also, director Shashanka Ghosh's vision for this film was extremely clear and that made my job easier. I am grateful that he believed in me and I am happy that I was able to surprise him with some aspects that he may not have expected,” he says.

Talking about his toughest song as a music composer, he says that it is ‘NH10’.

“The songs that I wrote and composed were tricky due to the nature of the film. But again, director Navdeep Singh was so confident to venture out of the box, and in the end, the songs really worked for the film. I couldn't say if that was tough but it was tricky and we all made it happen which was fun,” he says.



‘NH10’, a 2015 Indian Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Navdeep Singh and written by Sudip Sharma, featured Anushka Sharma, and Neil Bhoopalam in the lead roles. The film also marked the production debut of Sharma. It tells the story of a young couple whose road trip goes awry after an encounter with a group of violent criminals.