Monday, May 02, 2022
Pearl: Meghan Markle's Animated Series Cancelled By Netflix

Netflix announced in a statement that it has opted to halt development on many projects, including Meghan's series, as part of its strategic choices on generating animated shows.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle. File Photo

Updated: 02 May 2022 9:14 pm

Popular OTT giant Netflix Inc announced on Sunday that it has opted to halt production on Meghan Markle's animated family series ‘Pearl’ as the streaming company restructures its animation programming.

Netflix announced in a statement that it has opted to halt development on many projects, including Meghan's series, as part of its strategic choices on generating animated shows, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Markle and her husband Prince Harry, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, founded Archewell Productions last year and announced that Markle will be an executive producer on "Pearl." The series was supposed to be themed on the experiences of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by a range of historical notable women.

Archewell Productions did not reply quickly to a request for comment. Netflix has opted not to pursue two animated children's programmes, ‘Dino Daycare’ and ‘Boons and Curses.

The decision to remove these series came after Netflix announced a 200,000-subscriber loss in the first quarter, falling well short of its target of 2.5 million new members. 

Netflix, on the other hand, affirmed that it will continue to collaborate with Archewell Productions on a variety of projects, including the previously announced documentary series ‘Heart of Invictus.’

The series will centre on competitors competing in the Invictus Games for injured veterans, which will be held in The Hague in 2022. Netflix did not answer to a question about whether it will reduce the number of animated series.

