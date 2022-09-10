'OMG - Oh My Ghost': Sunny Leone Look Oh-So-Hot As Queen Mayasena In Tamil Horror Comedy

The unit of director Yuvan's upcoming horror comedy, 'Oh My Ghost', featuring actor Sunny Leone in the lead, on Saturday released the theatrical trailer of the film.

The trailer shows Sunny Leone playing a queen called Mayasena. It also shows her to be the ghost.

"Every Queen has a history

But

She is a Queen of mystery"

.

.

So happy to unveil the first look of #OhMyGhost 😍

.@ActorSatish @DoneChannel1 @WhiteHorseOffl pic.twitter.com/gjBvdDygtd — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) April 6, 2022

"You would have watched me singing and dancing. Have you watched me in action?" she asks as she delivers a powerful kick to a person.

Director Yuvan, in an earlier interview to IANS, had said: "This is a fantasy film. So, the role that Sunny Leone plays is not representative of any region or time period."

The director had then explained that he was looking for a person, who could look supercilious and at the same time cool and that was when he realised Sunny Leone would be perfect for the character.

Yuvan had also disclosed that Sunny Leone had loved the script and that she laughed quite a lot during its narration.

Sunny Leone, for her part, had said: "There are some films that are able to make you chuckle at a script level. I enjoyed doing the film for just that reason."

Talking about the film, Sunny had said earlier: "It (The film) is scary in parts and so funny in others. I think that's such a clever combination. It's hard to make people laugh and I did put in the extra effort in nailing the timing."

"Besides that, I also learnt my dialogues with my diction coach. It's a special film and I can't wait for the world to see it."

The film, which will feature actors Yogi Babu, Satish, Dharsha Gupta, Mottai Rajendran, Ramesh Thilak, Arjunan and Thanga Durai, has been produced by D. Veera Sakthi and K. Sasikumar of VAU Media Entertainment and White Horse Studios.

[With Inputs From IANS]