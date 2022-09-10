Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
'OMG - Oh My Ghost': Sunny Leone Look Oh-So-Hot As Queen Mayasena In Tamil Horror Comedy

The unit of director Yuvan's upcoming horror comedy, 'OMG-Oh My Ghost', featuring actor Sunny Leone in the lead, on Saturday released the theatrical trailer of the film.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 8:25 pm

The unit of director Yuvan's upcoming horror comedy, 'Oh My Ghost', featuring actor Sunny Leone in the lead, on Saturday released the theatrical trailer of the film.

The trailer shows Sunny Leone playing a queen called Mayasena. It also shows her to be the ghost.

"You would have watched me singing and dancing. Have you watched me in action?" she asks as she delivers a powerful kick to a person.

Director Yuvan, in an earlier interview to IANS, had said: "This is a fantasy film. So, the role that Sunny Leone plays is not representative of any region or time period."

Yuvan had also disclosed that Sunny Leone had loved the script and that she laughed quite a lot during its narration.

Sunny Leone, for her part, had said: "There are some films that are able to make you chuckle at a script level. I enjoyed doing the film for just that reason."

Talking about the film, Sunny had said earlier: "It (The film) is scary in parts and so funny in others. I think that's such a clever combination. It's hard to make people laugh and I did put in the extra effort in nailing the timing."

"Besides that, I also learnt my dialogues with my diction coach. It's a special film and I can't wait for the world to see it."

The film, which will feature actors Yogi Babu, Satish, Dharsha Gupta, Mottai Rajendran, Ramesh Thilak, Arjunan and Thanga Durai, has been produced by D. Veera Sakthi and K. Sasikumar of VAU Media Entertainment and White Horse Studios.

[With Inputs From IANS]

