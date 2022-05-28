Satish Kaushik On Mr. India's Remake: Few Films Should Not Be Touched

Actor Satish Kaushik has stated that he does not want a remake or sequel of the movie 'Mr.India.' Kaushik, who played the role of 'Calendar' in the film, has said that the film shouldn't be remade or given a sequel in today's world.

The film has already been remade in Tamil and Kannada.

The cult favorite, which also starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri, was released in 1987. The movie, directed by Shekhar Kapur, introduced the audience to the renowned villain Mogambo and his equally memorable phrase, as well as setting a precedent in Hindi cinema for the rarely seen superhero genre.

"In my personal opinion, there are a few films which shouldn't be touched, whether it's for a remake or sequel. Mr. India is one such film which I feel shouldn't be remade as it will not have the same feel. Mr. India was an amalgamation of fine artists collaborating to create a good entertaining film," he said.

The veteran actor, who played the role of Calender, the cook, says that every member of the film's crew had complete faith in the story.

Right from Shekhar Kapur to Boney Kapoor, Javed Akhtar to special effects, action directors, and the cast and crew, including cinematographer Baba Azmi, action director Veeru Devgan, Peter Periera (special effects camera), art director Bijon Das Gupta, choreographer Saroj Khan and music composers Laxmikant Pyarelal, everybody believed in the project and put in a lot of effort and there was good teamwork," he told ETimes.

He also added, "It's such an iconic film with such great legacy that if it ever comes out then it can only be pulled off by Anil Kapoor and no other actor."

In 2020, director Ali Abbas Zafar had announced that he was making a film of the same title, but clarified that it had nothing to do with the 1987 fan-favorite movie. "It’s a completely new film, we are just calling it Mr. India. My film is essentially about the common man fighting a mighty villain, but done in a cool, hip way, using science and technology and being relevant to today’s social scenario.”