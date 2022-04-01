Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Naagin 6’ Actor Sudha Chandran: Each Time I Come Back To The Hindi Film Industry, I Do That With Ekta Kapoor

Veteran actress and dancer Sudha Chandran is making a comeback to Hindi audiences with an extended cameo in ‘Naagin 6’. She speaks up about working on the show and with producer Ekta Kapoor.

‘Naagin 6’ Actor Sudha Chandran: Each Time I Come Back To The Hindi Film Industry, I Do That With Ekta Kapoor
Sudha Chandran Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 4:09 pm

Veteran dancer and actress Sudha Chandran is a part of Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Naagin’s season 6. She had been a part of the first three seasons of the popular fantasy drama. Now, she is back for a special cameo.

Talking about the character, she says, “I’m playing the role of Seema. She is the hero’s mother. Though she comes across as an arrogant person, Seema is a positive character. She is dominated by her husband, who is involved with many illegal activities but passes all the blame on Seema. So basically she is the woman who runs the house, and at one point of time it’s already been revealed that she is subjected to domestic violence by her husband.”

Related stories

Tejasswi Prakash: Joining The Line-Up Of Actresses Who’ve Played ‘Naagin’ Is A Dream Come True

Urvashi Dholakia On ‘Naagin 6’: ‘My Mother's Dream Has Come True’

Tejasswi Prakash On ‘Naagin 6’ Topping TRP Charts: 'I Am So Overwhelmed'

Chandran has begun shooting for the show and finished four episodes till now. “Seema is a new experience for me. It will take me some time to relate to this character because I really need to know the shades of Seema better,” she adds.

Talking about collaborating with producer Ekta Kapoor and her Balaji Telefilms, she says, “It always feels like home with them. I say whenever I'm working with Balaji ki mujhe aisa lagta hai ki main apne sasural se maike aa chuki hu (as if I have come from my in-law's house to my mom’s house). I'm so comfortable with them and have given hits with Ekta and her team. Each time I come back to the Hindi film industry, I do that with Balaji Telefilms. When people actually said that Sudha Chandran is just one film wonder or can only play sisters or sister-in-law, Ekta offered me ‘Kaahin Kissii Roz’ as she believed in me. I can never forget that. It’s almost around 20-25 years since I played that part but I'm still basking in the glory.”

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress TV Actress Bollywood Actresses Actress Television Naagin 6 Ekta Kapoor Sudha Chandran Mumbai India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shimla And The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism   

Shimla And The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism   

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Match Updates

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Match Updates