‘Love And Light’: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Twin As They Celebrate First Diwali With Daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra, her husband Nick Jonas performed a Diwali puja along with their daughter Malti in tow.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 2:22 pm

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, in a rather heartwarming way, celebrated their first Diwali with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple welcomed their daughter in January.

Post the ceremony, Nick posted beautiful pictures from the festivities, and also wished his followers a ‘Happy Diwali’ too. He captioned it as, “Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali”

In the first picture, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas are seen decked up in white Indian traditional outfits. While Nick donned a white sherwani, the mother-daughter duo Priyanka and Malti looked stunning in white lehengas. However, Nick made sure to hide his daughter’s face with a heart emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka too shared a series of pictures on Instagram, and it featured Priyanka along with husband Nick, daughter Malti and mother Madhu Chopra, as they all performed the Diwali puja with several others. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

She captioned the post as, “Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer.. From ours to yours. Love and light”

Both Priyanka and Nick’s Diwali posts got a lot of love from his fans and followers. 

Last year, Priyanka and Nick had hosted a grand Diwali party at their Los Angeles home and it saw celebrity guests like model Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend in attendance. 

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Russo Brothers’ ‘Citadel’, ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’ and Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

