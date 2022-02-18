Friday, Feb 18, 2022
'Kyun Ho Gaya Na' Child Artist Riya Bajaj Is Content With Being A Celebrity Photographer

Riya Bajaj Instagram - @riyabajaj_photography

18 Feb 2022

Celebrity photographer Riya Bajaj is a well-know name in the industry. While she is known for being the creative mind behind the lens, Riya Bajaj also holds history as a child actor in advertisements for various brands. While many child artists want to become full-time actors as they grow up, Riya Bajaj is content with being a celebrity photographer. Full-time acting is not on her mind.

Commenting on her acting experience, Riya Bajaj said, "I enjoyed acting while I was younger. As a child actor, I had worked with Amitabh Bacchan, Aishwarya Rai, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Tinu Anand in the film ‘Kyu Ho Gaya Na’. That was fun. I also played Sriti Jha’s childhood in the serial ‘Jyoti’. Over the past few years, my interest grew more in being behind the camera, where I felt a sense of accomplishment and pure bliss when I saw smiles on the faces of celebrities and models I shot with. That feeling is simply beyond words. Now I love being behind the lens shooting for digital ads, magazines, and prints."

When asked about her being open to act in music videos and ads yet rejecting full-time acting assignment, Riya Bajaj answered, "Music videos and ads take up a shorter span of time as compared to acting, which requires me to give more time to focus on photography! My focus has moved towards making digital ads and doing print shoots, which tend to take up the majority of my time and energy. As of now, I am happy with what I do."

Riya Bajaj and Sheena Bajaj Riya Bajaj and Sheena Bajaj

The photographer's sister, Sheena Bajaj is an actress. Appreciating her sister, Riya Bajaj said, "Sheena has always been a source of inspiration. Back in 2018, I first shot with her and she really loved the pictures and the angles. She was the one who motivated me to turn my passion into my career. We share a great relationship which makes it very easy to work with her. She exclusively has only shot with me and wants to continue doing so. We always have a lot of fun while shooting. She has always been open to new ideas and experimenting with concepts."

Riya Bajaj stated that she is proud of her sister and referred her as a natural actor. "With her spark and charisma, Sheena makes every shoot fun and a beautiful experience to cherish. Her enthusiasm keeps everyone on their feet. Shooting with her has always been a pleasure. It’s something I always look forward to," the photographer added.

