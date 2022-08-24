Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
‘Koffee With Karan 7’: Kiara Advani Reveals Why She Felt Like Slapping Her ‘Kabir Singh’ Co-Star Shahid Kapoor On Film’s Set

The eighth episode of ‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’ featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will stream from August 25 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor on 'Koffee With Karan 7'
Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor on 'Koffee With Karan 7'

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 1:17 pm

It would not be wrong to say that host Karan Johar is known for manifesting many Bollywood love stories on the couch of ‘Koffee With Karan’. Some are married or dating, and others are still figuring out their status. 

Well, in the eighth episode of the season 7, the manifestation king strikes again after his episode with Siddharth Malhotra. Are you still guessing the guests for this week? The wait is finally over as show debutant Kiara Advani, along with actor Shahid Kapoor, will grace the couch in the eighth episode. With sizzling conversations around love, family, marriage and the Bollywood grandeur, Kiara and Shahid are all set to bring forth their honest, candid side to the couch. 

Check out the promo:

In an interesting Bingo game, Kiara will be revealing why she bitchslapped Shahid Kapoor in her head. “It was my third or fourth day of shooting, and I was made to wait for eight hours because there was discussion of what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene,” said Kiara. 

Karan immediately validated her decision to bitchslap Shahid and said, “If I were made to wait for 8 hours for a discussion on shoes, I would bitchslap too.”

Well, we cannot wait to watch the ‘Koffee with Karan Season 7’ episode on Disney+ Hotstar, with newer segments and the all-time favourite rapid fire, this time with Kiara and Shahid.

