‘Koffee With Karan 7’: Ishaan Khatter Talks About Breakup With Ananya Panday, Tells Karan Johar ‘You Were Rather Mean To Her’

The latest episode of Karan Johar’s much-loved chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ will see Katrina Kaif gracing the couch with her ‘Phone Bhoot’ co-stars – the heartthrobs, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Marking the season’s first trio, the three turn up the heat as they discuss bromance and love interests.

During one of the show’s segments, Karan Johar confirmed that Ishaan and Ananya Panday have indeed broken up. He asked Ishaan, “So you broke up with Ananya recently…” To which Ishaan quipped, “Did I? You told Ananya that she broke up with me. I did watch that episode. You were rather mean to her. You were drilling and grilling…”

Hearing Ishaan’s comments, Karan tried to defend himself and said that a break-up is always mutual. Katrina then objected to Karan’s claims and asked him “A breakup is always mutual?”

Well, the discussion of love life started off when Siddhant claimed that he is single, and said, “I am so single that even Ishaan has become single after roaming around with me.”

Meanwhile, during the chat with Ishaan, Karan also mentioned that he had asked Ananya in the episode where she appeared with Vijay Deverakonda if she went out with her ‘Liger’ co-star while dating Ishaan. Hearing all this, Ishaan asserted that it doesn't matter who broke up with whom and he is very much single.

However, he certainly hopes to have Ananya as a friend always. "I would hope to have her as a friend for the rest of my life. She is one of the most wonderful people that I have known. She is a sweetheart, she really is. She is genuinely a sweetheart and all pulpy questions aside, she is someone that is very dear to me and will always remain so,” he mentioned.

‘Koffee with Karan Season 7’ streams every Thursday at 12 am exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.