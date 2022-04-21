Thursday, Apr 21, 2022
‘KGF 2’ Producers Join Hands With ‘Soorarai Pottru’ Director Sudha Kongara

Ace filmmaker Sudha Kongara will be directing a film based around true events for Hombale Films who have recently released ‘KGF 2’ which has gone on to become one of the highest-grossing films in India.

Updated: 21 Apr 2022 9:41 pm

‘KGF 2’ producers Hombale Productions is collaborating with director Sudha Kongara for their upcoming next. The title of the picture, as well as additional cast and crew information, have yet to be revealed. However, rumours say that actor Suriya will play the lead role.

Hombale Films shared this news on their social media handle as they wrote “Some true stories deserve to be told, and told right. To a new beginning with a riveting story @Sudha_Kongra, based on true events (sic).”According to reports, Suriya and Sudha Konagra may reunite for this unnamed project after collaborating on the hit film ‘Soorarai Pottru’. According to rumours, Hombale Films are impressed by Sudha Kongara's visionary style of story narration. The said project will either be a Tamil film dubbed in other languages or a Pan Indian film. There has been no official confirmation of these rumours as of yet.

For the unversed, Sudha Kongara made her directorial debut in 2008 with the Telugu film ‘Andhra Andagadu’ and then helmed the Tamil feature ‘Drohi’. She got the Filmfare Award for Best Director in Tamil for her work on ‘Irudhi Suttru’ (‘Saala Khadoos’ in Hindi). Sudha Kongara then rose to prominence with her film ‘Soorarai Pottru’, which is based on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath.

Hombale films, on the other hand, are most remembered for making the visual spectacles ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which were pan-India releases. Both films did exceptional business all over. ‘KGF 2’ has gone ahead to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever, and the business is still going strong with every passing day.

