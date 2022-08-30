'Kammattipaadam' Music Composer John P Varkey Dies At 51

Popular music composer John P Varkey, who was just 51 years of age, left for his heavenly abode. He was popular for numerous hits which included the soundtracks for the Malayalam blockbuster, 'Kammattipaadam'. As per reports, the popular rock guitarist collapsed and died at his residence on Monday.

For the unversed, John P Varkey tasted immense success and fame with the band called Jigsaw Puzzle. He also made a huge impact as a part of the band Avial. In his later years, he had even performed for the Thrissur-based band called The Slowpedalers.

John P Varkey gave music to popular songs like 'Para... Para' and 'Chingamaasathile' in ‘Kammattipaadam’. Besides this, he also was part of soundtracks like ‘Frozen’, ‘Eeda’, ‘Unnam’ and ‘Olipporu’. His work in ‘Frozen’ got him the best music award at the Madrid Imagine India Film Festival. He was also the person behind the background score for the popular movie ‘Neythukaran’.

Not just in Malayalam, he was the music director of the Telugu movie ‘Idi Sangathi’. He even worked for the Kannada film ‘Karthik’.

He is survived by his wife Baby John and their children Job John and Joseph John.