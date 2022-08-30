Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Kammattipaadam' Music Composer John P Varkey Dies At 51

Popular Malayalam music composer, John P Varkey, died at his residence after collapsing. He was just 51 years of age and had worked even in Telugu and Kannada film industries.

John P Varkey
John P Varkey Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 5:47 pm

Popular music composer John P Varkey, who was just 51 years of age, left for his heavenly abode. He was popular for numerous hits which included the soundtracks for the Malayalam blockbuster, 'Kammattipaadam'. As per reports, the popular rock guitarist collapsed and died at his residence on Monday.

For the unversed, John P Varkey tasted immense success and fame with the band called Jigsaw Puzzle. He also made a huge impact as a part of the band Avial. In his later years, he had even performed for the Thrissur-based band called The Slowpedalers.

John P Varkey gave music to popular songs like 'Para... Para' and 'Chingamaasathile' in ‘Kammattipaadam’. Besides this, he also was part of soundtracks like ‘Frozen’, ‘Eeda’, ‘Unnam’ and ‘Olipporu’. His work in ‘Frozen’ got him the best music award at the Madrid Imagine India Film Festival. He was also the person behind the background score for the popular movie ‘Neythukaran’.

Not just in Malayalam, he was the music director of the Telugu movie ‘Idi Sangathi’. He even worked for the Kannada film ‘Karthik’.

He is survived by his wife Baby John and their children Job John and Joseph John.

Related stories

Audiobook By Princess Diana's Police Bodyguard Hints At Conspiracy Behind Death

Producer Shalini Chaudhary Receives 'Death Threats' From 'Gangs of Wasseypur' Actor Zeishan Quadri, Files FIR

Tags

Art & Entertainment Malayalam Movie Malayalam Music Bands Music Composer Composer Film Composer Indian Music Composer Music Composers Indian Film Composer Death John P Varkey Mumbai Bombay India
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details