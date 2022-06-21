Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Jugjugg Jeeyo' Is In A Copyright Infringement Case

The multi-starrer 'JugJugg Jeeyo' has got into a legal soup, and is reported for copyright violation.

'Jugjugg Jeeyo' Is In A Copyright Infringement Case
JugJugg Jeeyo YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 12:39 pm

Actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor's latest film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' has got into a legal soup.

According to multiple media reports doing the rounds, Vishal Singh, a Ranchi-based writer has taken a legal path and sued the makers of the movie for reported copyright violation.

A local Ranchi court has stepped into the matter, and a viewing of the film is presently scheduled.

According to media reports, Singh has stated that the content of his story named 'Punny Rani' was "exploited" in the film without acknowledgment and has demanded a stay on release.

Singh has also asked for Rs 1.5 crore as compensation. Following the court screening, Judge M C Jha will hear the proceedings and rule whether or not the film breaches the Copyright Act.

'JugJugg Jeeyo' is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 24. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jugjugg Jeeyo Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani Neetu Kapoor Anil Kapoor Raj Mehta Viacom18 Studios Karan Johar Dharma Production Copyright Infringement Upcoming Movie
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Grammar Of Anarchy'

'The Grammar Of Anarchy'

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 