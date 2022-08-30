Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
‘Jogi’ Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh Turns Into A Saviour For His People In Ali Abbas Zafar’s Netflix Film About 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

The trailer of Diljit Dosanjh starrer ‘Jogi’, a film about the aftermath of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, has been unveiled.

Diljit Dosanjh in 'Jogi' trailer
Diljit Dosanjh in 'Jogi' trailer Youtube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 2:12 pm

Netflix on Tuesday released the first trailer for director Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming drama film ‘Jogi’, which is set during the anti-Sikh Delhi riots of 1984. Starring Diljit Dosanjh in the title role, ‘Jogi’ is a story about three friends who are fighting for survival across three tumultuous days of violence. 

Netflix described it as ‘a story about friendship, courage and hope’ as it unveiled the trailer on Tuesday. Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

It opens with Jogi enjoying breakfast with his family but soon the gunshots ring through their neighbourhood. Their home and the surrounding area is soon invaded by violent mobs. Jogi and his mates are also harassed by people on the bus for ‘being sardaars’. Soon, one of Jogi’s friends, played by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, tells him that he along with his family should travel to Punjab, which is the safest place they can be in.

The trailer has shots of riot-ravaged streets, amid the mass exodus of Sikhs trying to find safety. Terming it as the biggest human heist’ ever witnessed, the trailer also sees Jogi turning into a saviour figure of sorts, who is trying to take his people to safety. The trailer ends with Jogi being cornered by a mob and he takes the rioters in a violent fight. 

For the unversed, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots were triggered by the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. It resulted in the deaths of thousands of Sikhs across the country, but mainly in New Delhi. 

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Jogi’ also stars Kumud Mishra, Hiten Tejwani, Amyra Dastur and Paresh Pahuja. It will be released on Netflix on September 16.

Diljit Dosanjh Jogi Ali Abbas Zafar Netflix 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots
