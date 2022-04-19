Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer Review: Ranveer Singh Sends A Strong Message On Saving The Girl Child

The trailer of ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ was released on Tuesday (April 19) starring actors Ranveer Singh, Boman Irani, Shalini Pandey, Ratna Pathak Shah, Jia Vaidya and many others. The trailer has been going viral online since then.

‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ picks up on the issue of saving girl child. The story written and directed by filmmaker Divyang Thakkar, touches upon this important topic but also tries to keep it light-hearted and funny, so that it doesn't get into being too much preachy.

Have a look at the trailer here:

Singh is an obedient son to his father (played by Boman Irani) , who is the head of the village. The son even nods in approval of some decisions taken by his father that he knows are not morally and ethically right. Singh manages to get the look of a small-town Gujarati boy to perfection. While his accent might not be cent per cent accurate but he makes up for it with his antics.

The father-son fights between Irani and Singh seem to be the crux of the story. Irani’s heavy-baritoned voice is terrifying and seems perfect for the father’s character. The closing shot of the trailer where Singh offers to chop off his penis is a killer move. The way Irani expresses the fear of losing out his son, or rather his chance of having a grandson, is fantastic.

Telugu actress Shalini Pandey, who is making her Bollywood debut with this film, seems to hold herself strong opposite bigger stars like Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Ranveer Singh.

A big letdown of the trailer is the minimal screen time of the veteran Ratna Pathak Shah. It would have been nicer to see her character being also shown a bit in this two-minute fifty-seven-second trailer. She just comes out as the wife of the sarpanch (the head of the village) and not much is explored into her character.

The rural locales have been shown nicely by cinematographer Siddharth Diwan. As it is set in a small town, the cinematography has to be good in the final product considering the locales also play an important part in the storyline. Lots to look forward to in this department from the final film.

‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ releases in theatres on May 13.