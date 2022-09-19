Monday, Sep 19, 2022
‘Jamtara 2’ Director Soumendra Padhi: How Phishing Money Drives Elections Is The Highlight This Season

Season 2 of 'Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega', helmed by Soumendra Padhi, will stream on Netflix from September 23, 2022.

‘Jamtara 2’ Director Soumendra Padhi On The Sets
‘Jamtara 2’ Director Soumendra Padhi On The Sets Netflix India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 6:41 pm

The trailer of the much-awaited second season of crime-drama 'Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega' was unveiled on September 1. Going by the trailer, it is clear that the second season will see the phishing world expanding into darker realms. Old rivalries persist as Gudiya (Monika Panwar) remains at loggerheads with Brajesh Bhaan (Amit Sial).

Nonetheless, the second season seems to be a mix of scams and politics and how Sunny Mondal (Sparsh Shrivastava), his older cousin Rocky (Anshumaan Pushkar), and Gudiya target the election, both for power and money, forms the crux of upcoming season two. 

Director Soumendra Padhi, in a conversation with Outlook, opened up on the premise of the upcoming season and said, “In India, in terms of scams, we are sitting like a time bomb, waiting to explode. Since there is no bloodshed in this form of crime, the authorities have not come to action completely. But people have lost their hard-earned money to financial scams. All they do is call you and ask you for OTP number or CVV code, and because of the loop, the police cannot file a case either, and the money goes to different vaults. It is spreading across the country. That’s what ‘Jamtara’ is about.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Commenting on what’s new this season and how it will appeal to the audience, Soumendra Padhi added, “In season two, Sunny, Rocky and Gudiya cannot stay away from Jamtara and they need to fight back. While the resources they have are limited, they need both power and money from politics to fight against Brajesh. They will use the phishing money to fight against him. Similarly, Brajesh also needs the phishing money to run the elections. There is also a class and caste divide between them. So, how phishing money drives elections is what is the highlight of this season.”

Further asked how much of the show is inspired by real life, Soumendra Padhi signed off, “The whole track of ‘Jamtara’ is rooted in reality. Rocky, Sunny and Gudiya are part of a section of society that has been marginalised. They do have the money now but they still are not able to bridge the class and caste divide. But they could not. That’s when they decided to enter politics to be able to be heard.”

Apart from Sunny, Rocky, Gudiya and Brajesh, Aksha Pardasany will also reprise her role of S.P. Dolly. Seema Pahwa will join in as Ganga Devi and young actor, Ravi Chahal, is added to the list of new characters.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios' Tipping Point, season 2 of 'Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega' will stream on Netflix from September 23, 2022.

