Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

'Indian Idol 13' Promo: Neha Kakkar Welcomes Falguni Pathak Amid Their Remix Row, Fans Call It 'Publicity Stunt'

Singers Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar are all set to share the stage as the two came together for the Navratri special episode of ‘Indian Idol 13’.

Singers Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar
Singers Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 4:34 pm

Amid their ongoing remix row, singers Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar are all set to share the stage in the upcoming Navratri episode of ‘Indian Idol 13’. In the promo shared by the channel, Neha is seen welcoming ‘legendary Falguni m’aam’ as they kick start their garba night. While Falguni is seen singing garba songs, judges Himesh Reshammiya, host Aditya Narayan enjoy dandiya around her.

Falguni and Neha have been battling it on social media ever since Neha’s remixed version of ‘Maine Payal Hai Chankai’, which was originally sung by Falguni in the 90s, released. 

Soon after, Falguni started slamming by posting fan reactions to Neha’s recreation of ‘Maine Payal Hai Chankai’, but said that she can’t sue Neha because she doesn’t control the original song’s rights. She also revealed that she was not consulted by T-Series or anybody else before the release. 

Falguni told ETimes, “Remixes are happening but do it in a decent way. If you want to reach out to the younger generation, change the rhythm of the song, but don’t make it cheap. Don’t change the originality of the song. I don’t think I need to do anything; my fans are taking action against the song. I am just sharing the stories. Why should I keep quiet when they are supporting me, main kaise chup baithun.” 

Meanwhile, Neha too shared a cryptic post on social media, and wrote, “For those who’re unhappy seeing me happy and successful, I feel sorry for them. Bechaare… Plz keep commenting. I won’t even delete them. Coz I know and everybody knows what Neha Kakkar is.”

Clearly, then seeing Falguni and Neha on the ‘Indian Idol 13’ stage came as a surprise to all. In fact, the announcement had mixed reactions and several argued it was a publicity stunt. One fan wrote, “Song ko famous karvane ke liye kya kya karte hai yeh log….pehle social media par lad ke attention grab karte hai phir ek sath TV par perform karte hai. Kya dikhava hai yaar (what all these people do to make the song a hit, first they fight on social media to grab attention and then they perform together on TV. What a show off),” another wrote,“Neha should pay royalty to falguni ma’am for using her song #kya kami thi neha – we used to look at you as our idol. This was not expected from you to kindly rectify your mistake and give proper respect and credit to falguni ma’am.”

While Neha clearly seems unbothered by the criticism, netizens have trolled her for the song as well. Check out the reactions:

