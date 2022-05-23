Monday, May 23, 2022
Kiara Advani's Response On Being Asked About Her Marriage Plans Goes Viral

When actress Kiara Advani was asked about marriage, producer Karan Johar quickly chimed in with his hilarious take on marriage.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani

Updated: 23 May 2022 3:11 pm

‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, actors Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor arrived for the trailer launch event in the city on Sunday, they were at their wittiest, when Advani was asked about her marriage plans. After displaying the film's trailer, the cast dressed in their ethnic best and danced to the beats of dhol. 

Since the plot revolves around marriage and divorce, the cast was asked questions about marriage from the media. Advani, who is said to be dating actor Sidharth Malhotra, was asked about her marriage plans and well will she 'settle down'. 

Advani then addressed the marriage question with an epic response. She said, "Bina shaadi kiye bhi main well-settled ho sakti hoon right? Main well-settled hoon, main kaam kar rahi hoon, kama Rahi hoon, khush hoon." (Can I not be well settled without getting married? I am well settled, I am working and I am happy). 

When Advani was asked this question, the film's producer Karan Johar quickly chimed in, laughingly saying, "Meri shaadi ke baare mein aapne kuchh nahi poocha, main 50 ka hone ja raha hoon. Aapko kya lagta hai main shaadi ke kabil nahi hoon? Bhaiya, hum bhi shaadi kar sakte hain (You didn't ask me about my marriage, I'm going to turn 50. Do you think I can't get married? Let me tell you, I can get married, too)." 

The journalist responded by calling Johar "multi-talented," to which the producer replied, "Shaadi koi talent nahi majboori hoti hai ." The exchange of words left everyone in splits.

