'House Of The Dragon' Recieves Thumbs Up From Bollywood Celebs

The fantasy drama series 'House of the Dragon', which is a prequel to 'Game of Thrones' recently had its star-studded premiere in Mumbai. The event was graced by several celebrities and influencers, including Jim Sarbh, Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Plabita Borthakur, Aahana Kumra, Rohan Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Varun Thakur, Rohan Joshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Samara Tijori, Atul Kulkarni and Amit Tandon.



Many stars wished to play the character of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D'Arcy. Actor Abhishek Banerjee said: "Princess Rhaenyra is my new favourite. I can speculate that she will do a lot in the series, and when a woman becomes a leader among powerful men, a lot of crazy stuff will happen."



Actor Jim Sarbh found Prince Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith, interesting. He said: "The journey of Daemon would be pretty exciting to watch. The cast-out brother eventually contesting the decision for the battle of the throne sounds exciting."



Meanwhile, actor Plabita Borthakur, who was last seen in 'Escaype Live', said that she would wish to play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen if she had a chance. "I see a lot of certainty and confidence in her. She seems very clear, un-confusing."



The event featured a walkway wall of the series' characters, along with a dragon nest. Based on George R.R. Martin's book 'Fire and Blood', the new 10-episode series tells the story of the House of Targaryen, set 200 years before the events that captivated global audiences in 'Game of Thrones'.



The series, which stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar starting August 22, with new episodes dropping every Monday.