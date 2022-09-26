‘House Of The Dragon’: 5 Similar Shows On Disney+ Hotstar That Will Tide You Over

Bringing the legacy of the house of fire and blood, George RR Martin’s new fantasy story of the powerful Targaryens in ‘House Of The Dragon’ on Disney+ Hotstar has captivated the global audience. With bitter rivalries, jealousy, lust, the quest for power, and betrayal as the centre theme, the 10-episode gripping series is heating up for titanic and destructive conflict known as the Dance of the Dragons.

While the show is slowly and steadily going towards a season finale, here are five other shows with similar themes like ‘House Of The Dragon’ that can be on your binge list:

‘Succession’

A saga of a rich and powerful media family as they contemplate what the future will hold for themonce their aging father begins to step back from the company.

‘City Of Dreams’

Ameya Gaikwad has lost everything to his daughter, Poornima. As her popularity grows, so does his desperation to stop her from eclipsing him completely.

‘Empire’

A powerful drama about a family dynasty set within the glamorous and sometimes dangerous world of hip-hop music.

‘Veep’

Former Senator Selina Meyer finds that being Vice President of the United States is nothing like she hoped and everything that everyone ever warned her about.

‘Game Of Thrones’

Summers span decades. Winters last a lifetime. Whilst kingdoms fight each other for the control of Westeros, a sinister force lurks beyond the Wall.