Director Abhijit Shirish Deshpande's upcoming Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev' will be based on the life of iconic historic figure Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film will be the first Marathi film to be released in five languages. Backed by Zee Studios, 'Har Har Mahadev' will be released in - Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, following several major announcements.

Talking about the announcement, the Business Head of Marathi Films, Zee Studio, Mangesh Kulkarni, said, "The work of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is so great and honorable that it cannot be limited to just Maharashtra. The entire world talks about his war craft and great abilities. Today we are impressed by literature and stories from other languages and that is why we feel that our proud and impactful history should be presented to the world with similar emotion. Keeping this in mind we have decided to present Har Har Mahadev in five languages across the country."

He further added, "Another specialty of the film is its VFX team. Many technicians who have worked on Hollywood projects have worked on this film including more than 400 technicians."

The film will tell the story of the dawn, which occurred 350 years later. A historical reference to the Maratha Empire's creation following several conflicts.

Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande is directing the film, and it is being produced by Zee Studios and Shree Ganesh Marketing and Films.

The film will be released on Diwali in 2022.