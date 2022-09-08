Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
‘GodFather’: First Look Of Nayanthara As Sathyapriya Jaidev In Chiranjeevi's Film Unveiled

The film is slated to hit the screens on October 5 and will battle it out with Nagarjuna's ‘The Ghost’ at the box office.

Nayanthara As Sathyapriya Jaidev
Nayanthara As Sathyapriya Jaidev Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 4:40 pm

The Telugu language film ‘GodFather’, featuring superstar Chiranjeevi in the lead role, is certainly one of the most anticipated films in Tollywood this year. The film also stars Nayanthara as the leading lady. Directed by Mohan Raja, ‘GodFather’ is expected to hit the screens on October 5, on the occasion of Dussehra 2022.

Now actress Nayanthara’s first look as Sathyapriya Jaidevon has been finally unveiled. The Twitter handle of the production company, Konidela Production Company, tweeted the actress’ look photo and captioned it as, "Introducing Lady Superstar #Nayanthara as 'Sathyapriya Jaidev' from the world of #GodFather".

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan is one of the producers of ‘GodFather’ and he is backing the project, which is touted to be a political action film, under his banner Konidela Production Company. The makers also unveiled that the first single from the film's soundtrack composed by Thaman S will be released soon.

For those caught unaware, Thaman S, earlier this year, won his first National Award for Best Music Direction for Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde's 2020 film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. The same film is being remade in Hindi. Titled ‘Shehzada’, the film is all set tof feature Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the leading roles.

‘GodFather’ too is an official Telugu remake of Mohanlal's ‘Lucifer’, which was helmed by Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran. The director ended up playing a cameo in the 2019 film. Now in the Telugu remake, his role is being played by Salman Khan, who makes his Tollywood debut with ‘GodFather’

'GodFather' is slated to release on October 5, and will clash with Nagarjuna's ‘The Ghost’ at the box office.

