Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt-Starrer To Release On Netflix On April 26

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is all set to be out on the OTT platform Netflix. The film was released in theatres on February 25.

Alia Bhatt In 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Instagram

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 3:07 pm

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's acclaimed period drama ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is set to premiere on Netflix on April 26, the streamer announced on little while ago. The Hindi film, headlined by actress Alia Bhatt in the title role, released in cinemas on February 25.

Netflix India shared the date announcement of the film's digital release on its official Twitter page. "Dekho, dekho chaand Netflix pe aaraha hai. #GangubaiKathiawadi arrives on April 26th," the tweet read.

According to a video shared by the streaming platform, the film will also be available in Telugu.

Following the life of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s, the film is one of the biggest hits of the year as yet, amassing nearly Rs 130 crore at the box office.

It was the first collaboration between Bhansali, who known for films such as ‘Devdas’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’, and Bhatt.

Based on a chapter from S Hussain Zaidi's book ‘Mafia Queens Of Mumbai’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ was backed by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited. The film had its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February.

Bhansali has also joined hands with Netflix for his pre-Independence set project ‘Heeramandi’, which marks his digital debut. The upcoming series will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heera Mandi, a dazzling district, during pre-Independent India.

[With Inputs From PTI]

