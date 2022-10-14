Friday, Oct 14, 2022
'Flames' Season Three Set For October 28 Debut On Prime Video

Still from 'Flames'
Still from 'Flames' IMDB

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 6:31 pm

Season three of romantic drama series "Flames" will premiere on Prime Video on October 28, the streamer announced Friday.

Starring Ritvik Sahore and Tanya Maniktala in lead roles, the show is created by The Viral Fever and directed by Divyanshu Malhotra.

Inspired by the eponymous popular game of love among school kids back in the 1990s, "Flames" follows the story of Rajat (Sahore) and Ishita (Maniktala) who first meet at a tuition centre and develop feelings for each other.

The third season will see Rajat and Ishita dealing with the new and bigger challenges and obstacles as they enter a mature phase in their relationship, a press release stated.

The first two seasons of the young romance drama will also be exclusively available on the streaming service from October 28 onwards.

"Flames" also features Shivam Kakar and Sunakshi Grover in pivotal roles. 

Flames Series New Season Amazon Prime Video Upcoming Web Series Romantic Drama Ritvik Sahore Tanya Maniktala TVF India
