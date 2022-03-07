‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’ Gets A Release Date

Production House Warner Bros have announced the release of the ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’. The film will have a grand release in China on April 8, while the release date for India, The United States and Canada is set on April 15.

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’ is the third instalment of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film series.

The fantasy film, directed by David Yates, will follow the iconic wizard Albus Dumbledore as he clashes with the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald as the latter wage war against the muggles. The film's recently released trailer has already set the tone for the tense events that will unfold on screen.

Fantastic Beasts: the Secrets of Dumbledore sets to open in China on April 8!! And we’re getting a new poster for it! #FantasticBeasts #SecretsOfDumbledore (via FB official Weibo) pic.twitter.com/sfar4upSLC — WizardWho (@WizardWho) March 7, 2022

The plot of the film picks up years after the events of the second instalment, with Dumbledore (Jude Law) sending his army, led by Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), on a mission to save the wizarding world. After directing the previous two instalments of this franchise as well as the last four 'Harry Potter' films, Yates returns as director.

Actors Ezra Miller (Aurelius Dumbledore), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), and Katherine Waterson (Tina Goldstein) are all set to reprise their previous roles. Actors Jessica Williams as professor Eulalie Hicks and Muggle baker Jacob (Dan Fogler) are among the other cast members.

Novelist J.K Rowling who was the sole driving force behind the screenplay of the first two movies, has co-written the film’s script with Steve Kloves.

In the meantime, two more ‘Fantastic Beasts’ films are in the works. The film will be available in four languages in India: Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.