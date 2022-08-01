Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan Defends Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot: ‘Don’t Know Why It Is Such A Big Take’

Ranveer Singh has got embroiled into a controversy recently after he posed naked for a magazine and now Kareena Kapoor Khan has reacted to it. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 2:32 pm

After several actors including Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, and Swara Bhasker, defended Ranveer Singh for his nude photoshoot, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has also finally opened up on Ranveer’s nude photos controversy. 

For the unversed, Ranveer recently shot nude photographs for the international magazine, Paper Magazine. Since then, he has become the center of attention for everyone. While most people had good things to say about it after the actor's pictures went viral, a certain section of people, on and off social media, had some nasty things to say for him. 

Recently, when Kareena was asked about Ranveer’s nude photos controversy, in an interview with India Today, the actress quipped that people are talking about it just for the sake of it and nothing more. 

"I think bolne ke liye sabko bolna hai. It is an open ticket for everyone to discuss and have debates. I feel like everyone has a lot of free time too because everyone has an opinion on everything. I don’t know why it is such a big take. Like I said, it just proves that everyone has a lot of free time,” the actress was quoted as saying. 

Related stories

Vidya Balan On Ranveer Singh’s Nude Photoshoot: What's The Problem?

Ranveer Singh After Nude Photoshoot Controversy: I'm Not A Competitive Actor

Amid FIR Row, Ranveer Singh Is Said To Be All Set For Web Series With Hollywood Star

Check out Ranveer’s photoshoot here:

Meanwhile, Ranveer has been charged under the Indian Penal Code's Sections 292 and 293 (dealing in obscene material and objects), and 509 (word, gesture or action intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and Section 67(A) of the Information Technology Act, post his photo shoot went viral. 

In fact, a FIR has also been filed at the Chembur police station in Mumbai after Vedika Chaubey, a Mumbai-based lawyer, who's also a former journalist, alleged in a written complaint that the actor had hurt the sentiments of women in general by insulting their modesty through his photographs. Several other complaints were filed following this. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ranveer Singh Actor Ranveer Singh Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Khan Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Nude Photoshoot FIR Ranveer Singh Kareena Kapoor Khan New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 4 Live Updates: All Eyes On Amit Panghal, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 4 Live Updates: All Eyes On Amit Panghal, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics