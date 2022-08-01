Kareena Kapoor Khan Defends Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot: ‘Don’t Know Why It Is Such A Big Take’

After several actors including Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, and Swara Bhasker, defended Ranveer Singh for his nude photoshoot, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has also finally opened up on Ranveer’s nude photos controversy.

For the unversed, Ranveer recently shot nude photographs for the international magazine, Paper Magazine. Since then, he has become the center of attention for everyone. While most people had good things to say about it after the actor's pictures went viral, a certain section of people, on and off social media, had some nasty things to say for him.

Recently, when Kareena was asked about Ranveer’s nude photos controversy, in an interview with India Today, the actress quipped that people are talking about it just for the sake of it and nothing more.

"I think bolne ke liye sabko bolna hai. It is an open ticket for everyone to discuss and have debates. I feel like everyone has a lot of free time too because everyone has an opinion on everything. I don’t know why it is such a big take. Like I said, it just proves that everyone has a lot of free time,” the actress was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has been charged under the Indian Penal Code's Sections 292 and 293 (dealing in obscene material and objects), and 509 (word, gesture or action intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and Section 67(A) of the Information Technology Act, post his photo shoot went viral.

In fact, a FIR has also been filed at the Chembur police station in Mumbai after Vedika Chaubey, a Mumbai-based lawyer, who's also a former journalist, alleged in a written complaint that the actor had hurt the sentiments of women in general by insulting their modesty through his photographs. Several other complaints were filed following this.